DishTV, Asia’s largest DTH player, has set the stage for millions of aspiring dancers of the country to pursue their passion by launching the new ‘Dance Active’ service on their platform. With this introduction DishTV will enable its strong subscriber base of 15.7 million (Net) to actively follow their interests and go beyond conventional TV Entertainment. DishTV continues its legacy of enhancing subscriber experience by providing such unique services.

Dance Active, the latest addition to DishTV’s exciting pool of active services will provide dancing lessons to all the dance enthusiasts and enable them to learn different dance forms in the comfort of their living rooms.

Powered by ‘Dance with Madhuri’, Dish TV’s Dance Active service will provide 100+ hours of dance content. Subscribers can choose any dance form as per their choice and preference from a repertoire of Dance styles ranging from Indian Classical like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, to Western forms like Jazz, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Salsa, Bachata and freestyle Bollywood. With the support from gurus such as Pt. Birju Maharaj, Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, Remo D’Souza and other renowned choreographers from India, Dance Active aims at becoming a one stop destination for learning all kinds of dance forms giving it a truly global appeal.

“Speaking about the new active service, Mr. Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer DishTV said “DishTV stands for quality and commitment, and being the largest DTH brand in the country, we believe in providing a wide range of content and services to our subscribers and enriching their experience. The launch of Dance Active service is yet another step by us to enhance our value added services (VAS) portfolio and cater to a wider audience set. Having received very positive response from our earlier active services, we take immense pleasure in announcing the launch of this service which will offer an opportunity to the subscribers to learn and indulge in the magic of dance simply through their television screens”

Commenting on the launch of Dance Active, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Senior Vice President, DishTV said “Dish TV is the largest platform which enables subscribers to go beyond entertainment and actively pursue their passions. DishTV’s partnership with ‘Dance with Madhuri’ provides a fascinating opportunity for subscribers to learn from and match their steps with some of the best choreographers in the country. We are happy to have collaborated with Ms. Madhuri Dixit and her magnificent team as Madhuri Dixit is a renowned personality of Bollywood and an iconic dancer in India.”

Commenting on Dance with Madhuri’s association with DishTV’s Dance Active Service, Madhuri Dixit said, “Our vision for ‘Dance with Madhuri’ is to take the passion of dance to everyone and we believe our collaboration with Dish TV will ensure that millions of people can now learn how to dance right in their living rooms. We put in a lot of effort to create an amazing team of choreographers who help us bring this vision to life. So excited to launch this service!”

Dance Active will be available on Channel No. 454 at an attractive price of just Rs.45 (All inclusive). The service will be available for free preview from 14th Nov’17- 28th Nov’17. Valued subscribers of DishTV can avail Dance Active service by a simple missed call on 18002700214 from registered telephone number.