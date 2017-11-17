Famous Criminal psychologist Mrs. Anuja Kapur awarded with “Rising Star 2017” for her remarkable work in her field. Only 50 women were selected from India to honor this award.

Each year people from different categories, areas are awarded by these awards for their contribution in their respective field. This prestigious award is the recognition for all the hard work and dedication put into their respective field of work, be it social, media, politics, art or entertainment. Personalities who make India proud are recognised and bestowed with this honour.

In the event ceremony Mrs. Kapur received the award from Amit Vashistha, after receiving the award Mrs. Anuja Kapur said that, “This award is testimony to the passion I bring to what I do and the difference I make in the lives of people and to the country. I am grateful to everyone who believed in me. Last but not least I would thank the juries for choosing me for this award”.

This year “Rising Star Awards” 2017 were held in JW Marriott, Mumbai. Many prestigious celebrity guests witnessed the award ceremony. The chief guest of the event was Vanessa Vallely, Managing Director of WeAreTheCity, followed by Suchi Ray, Head of Indian Domestic Operations, Barclays, Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Prakshan and the Author of national best seller Lady You’re Not A Man-The Adventures of A Woman at Work.