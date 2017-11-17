Growth accelerates as demand for Secure Mobile communications increases across Government and Enterprise

London, UK, November 15, 2017 – Armour Communications, a leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has seen unprecedented growth in the last few months with many new customers and industry partners. During the last quarter Armour Comms has agreed terms/installed its flagship Armour Mobile at three high profile Government departments, and has got its fledgling US operation off to a flying start with signed deals. Armour is now working with 15 technology and innovation partners to deliver its higher assurance solution Armour Black, and its Push To Talk variant Armour Blue. In order to support partners and customers Armour has also launched a new website which will include portals for specific content and marketing material for partner and customer audiences.

David Holman, a director at Armour Communications said: “We’ve had a very strong quarter. As well as three major contracts signed, we have pilot projects running with several more government departments and law enforcement agencies. We have a number of new technology partners, who will be instrumental in our development of further higher assurance solutions through our Armour Black family of products. To support all this growth and development we have recruited several new members of staff for development, quality and testing.”

As well as 15 technology and innovation partners that Armour Comms is currently working with internationally, the company is actively looking to increase that number and expects to have four more partners to announce by the end of the year.

In the US, Armour Mobile has been selected by Huckworthy, a HUBZone certified small business and US Department of Defence Mentor Protege Program Participant under The Boeing Company, to be an integral part of Huckworthy’s technology solutions. The company selected Armour Mobile for its ability to be offered as a private or cloud hosted solution, its ability to deliver voice, video, messaging and data transfer security with internationally recognised certifications, and a trusted UK based pedigree.

Armour Mobile provides secure voice calls, video calls, one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video conference calls, file attachments and sent/received/read message status. It is FIPS-140-2 validated and has been awarded many other certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and is included in the NATO Information Assurance catalogue.

Press Contact:

Andreina West

PR Artistry

Chiltern House 45 Station Road Henley-on-Thames OXON RG9 1AT

44 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk

https://www.armourcomms.com/