Mumbai 16th November 2017: The 1st day of two day conference on ‘Towards Resource Resilient India’ organised by the Indian National Association – Club Of Rome was inaugurated by Vice Admiral, Girish Luthra, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC- Flag Officer Commanding- in- Chief, Western Naval Command, Indian Navy, Government of India. The two day annual event will see a host of other dignitaries and domain experts participating in various discussions that attempts to probe for solutions to a vitally important questions relating to the use of both biotic and abiotic natural resource.

Natural resources weather they are minerals, energy, water or air, are a driving force for the economy and a major, long-term concern for our society, not only in terms of supply but also of the management of their industrial cycle and the environmental impact of their use.

The two day conference will embark on various debates under four themes- Resource Efficiency, Resource Inclusivity, Resource Security and Resource use Impact through different plenary sessions.

Commenting on the same Mr. S. Ramadorai, Chairman, Indian National Association Club of Rome – India said, “Everything we can measure tells us that, without creative action, natural systems supporting economies and livelihoods across the planet risked collapse. We are putting unsustainable pressure on our planet. The need of the hour is to use our natural resources in a way that allows them to be replenished at the rate we consume them. We have to make the best possible use of resources available to us on Earth – learning to use them in an efficient and sustainable manner. So resource efficiency is a commercial imperative.”

The three different dimensions – ecological, economical and ethnological (i.e. social or cultural) are associated with natural resources. If a natural resource is required to be used, its use must be physically possible, economically viable and culturally acceptable.

Commenting on the same Ranjit Barthakur, Secretary General, Indian National Association Club of Rome – India, Adviser, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Trustee, Balipara Foundation said, “Sustainable use of the environment and ensuring fair, equitable access to genetic resources is part of the picture, since well-managed ecosystems were critical for economic functioning.