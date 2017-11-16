San Diego, California; 16, November 2017: The popular sunless spray tanning company Glo on the go San Diego has announced their plans to expand their mobile sunless tanning services into all areas that lay in the San Diego region. As of yesterday their sunless tanning business in San Diego mostly only catered to the East County, South Bay and Central areas of San Diego. Now Glo on the go San Diego caters to all areas. And this is quite exciting for the staff and owner of Glo on the Go San Diego.

“I cannot even describe just how thrilled that I am to say that we are now expanding into North County, mountains and even deserts on some occasions. Up until now we only catered to the South County and Inland areas.”

When asked how they will be able to cater to the broader marketplace in San Diego the owner said; “We are already really popular in the areas that we provide sunless tanning services in, and now we are ready to expand and take the next step, which is to expand into the other markets.”

Glo on the go San Diego provides a multitude of highly specialized sunless tanning and beauty services as part of their normal services. And now they will be able to provide these services to an even more diverse market, including places that you would not expect to see sunless tanning services.

“You will be surprised who is hiring our sunless tanning services these days. Men in particular are using our service because of the confidence that can be felt when the skin color matches. And really our service adds “that Glow” that so many are looking for. With this new service we will meet every sunless tanning in San Diego need”. The owner concluded in an interview this week.

About Glo on the go San Diego:

Glo on the go San Diego is a mobile tanning service that provides a wide range of tanning services to meet all of the needs of San Diego residents. The company has a great reputation in the social media sites and offers discounts when more than one service is purchased. Interested people can visit their website here: https://www.yelp.com/biz/glo-on-the-go-san-diego

