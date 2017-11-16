Sqoolz has launched it’s redesigned portal www.sqoolz.com to complete its brand transformation from it’s earlier avatar as SchoolFinder. Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices — without the need for Adobe® Flash to view it.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Sqoolz mission to provide the India’s first comprehensive K-12 school platform to help parents discover the best suited schools for seeking admissions for their wards. The new website went live on 17 February 2017 and is located at the same address: https://www.sqoolz.com/

The new launch also features plenty of new additions. The website will have plenty of hand-picked collections of schools, each serving a purpose e.g. convent schools, alternative education centers or traditional schools. Users can now save notes too about each school to preserve research notes and share among parents. Sqoolz also has made posting enquiries to schools much easier by providing single-click access from multiple pages.

Sqoolz website, that already features more than 4000 of the best schools in India across 13 cities, will be updated on a regular basis with news of school details, admission and fee updates, blogs and video interviews by educationalists from across India. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from Sqoolzby registering.

About Sqoolz

Sqoolz is a K-12 schooling platform that addresses multiple parent-school-parent (PSP) touch points viz. school discovery, student acquisition and parent connect.Featuring more than 4000 of the best schools in India, Sqoolz is the country’s fastest growing K-12 platform. So young schools looking for market outreach and healthier admission intakes as well as well established schools looking out to technology to help automate interactions with parents — information delivery, fee collection or student safety, Sqoolz will have solutions for them all.

To get more details about visit?— https://www.sqoolz.com/ or write to us at info@sqoolz.com.

Address — SqoolzB-311 G-O Square,

Wakad,411057 Pune Maharashtra

Phone No — 020–65100055

Website — https://www.sqoolz.com/