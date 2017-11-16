Due to it’s ever rising popularity and faced with surging count of visitors in the next few months as the country gears up for its annual admission season, Sqoolz has now made it easier for parents to search and scout schools without reaching out for a laptop, by simply accessing it through their smartphone or tablet. There is no change of address for mobile users, they simply have to logon to www.sqoolz.com and the website will adapt itself to the screen size of the device.

There was growing evidence of visitors’ preference to access the internet on their handheld devices viz. smartphones and tablets. Analytics over the last 3 quarters suggested more than half the footfall on the website was through mobile devices. “The users were increasingly telling us where our priorities should lie. We simply responded to that by giving them a mobile friendly website. It truly is built for seamless mobile user experience.” said Ajay Varur, the product manager for Sqoolz.The engineering team has optimized the website which remains just as fast on mobile.

This move is also a time-saver as parents can now get ahead in their school scouting preparations while travelling, at cafeterias or pretty much anywhere where one carries their phone or tablet.

Users will be able to use most of the features that are available on the desktop version, but for a few. Virtual tours are available for tablet users, though due to lack of screen real estate on smaller mobile phones, it may not be the best way to experience it. Users can post enquiries to schools, bookmark their shortlisted schools or even get directions to the school, possible with the integration with Google Maps.

This promises to be a welcome addition to Sqoolz.

About Sqoolz

Sqoolz is a K-12 schooling platform that addresses multiple parent-school-parent (PSP) touch points viz. school discovery, student acquisition and parent connect. Featuring more than 4000 of the best schools in India, Sqoolz is the country’s fastest growing K-12 platform. So young schools looking for market outreach and healthier admission intakes as well as well established schools looking out to technology to help automate interactions with parents – information delivery, fee collection or student safety, Sqoolz will have solutions for them all.

