Scholarships are the best way to do higher study (Engineering and medical), now Gangotri Resources and Development Society (GRDS) has already announces for scholarship test 2017 and those who want to apply for this scholarship test , now they can check all the mandatory requirement and eligibility criteria for appearing in this scholarship examination 2017.

Now see the benefits of this examination test, which are mentioned below:

1. Academic eligibility criteria is very fair

2. On the basis of this exam result all the meritorious students get complete educational fund.

3. Financial aid for Engineering (IIT, JEE MAINS, NIIT) Preparation

4. Financial aid for Medical (NEET, Pre- Medical test) Preparation

5. All the Financial aid for completing their study provided by any government institute of India.

6. And this test for those students also who are doing various coaching for medical or Engineering.

7. In this digital era students can save their time via doing online registration for scholarship examination 2017.

All these are the benefits of grds scholarship exam 2017 so now checkout the registration fees of this scholarship exam at our website, the main aim of our educational NGO is to help all the children for discovering a new path towards their educational fields.