16, November 2017: A San Antonio Locksmith formally announced the launch of their free security audits service. This service will help both home and business owners in San Antonio to cover up the gap between the lock and security apparatus in case there is a bridge of security on any of their properties and also overcome any possible attack or block any.

Bump keys are a special type of key that can be used to open any type of lock. Until a few years ago, it was only San Antonio locksmiths that made use of bump keys. Bump keys were used by professional locksmiths to help people who had lost or damaged their house keys and were trapped in a home lockout situation.

But now, bump keys are commonly available on sites such as eBay. In fact, there are many shady online sellers that sell these keys discretely without checking the credentials of the people that order these keys. This has presented a huge problem for law enforcement authorities as bump keys are now being commonly used in burglaries across the country.

San Antonio Car Key Pro’s, your neighborhood locksmith company has responded to the threat from bump keys by offering free security audits for the month of December, 2017 to both home and business owners that are interested in securing their property.

A senior manager of the company said that customers are welcome to get a security audit done by them and are under no obligation to order any of their services.

He also added, “The audit is carried out by our highly skilled and experienced locksmiths, who have been in this business for many years and have seen it all. During the security audit, we check all the lock and key systems, the front and back doors, the windows and investigate all possible vulnerabilities in the home security. The security audit is also offered as complementary to all of our customers who order our services.”

The company offers a high-quality and wide range of locksmithing services which will help you overcome both current and future attack after subscribing to it.

About San Antonio Car Key Pros:

San Antonio Car Key Pros is a family-owned and operated locksmith company than has been in operation since 2007. The company provides fast, reliable and professional residential, commercial and automotive locksmith services. San Antonio Car Key Pros is a licensed, bonded and insured locksmith service and enjoys a high rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). They are also a part of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

