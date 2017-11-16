Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Overview

The pharmaceuticals solid dosage contract manufacturing comes under the category of the pharmaceutical formulations. It is the largest segment of all the type of the pharmaceutical formulation outsourcing. The contract manufacturing of the drugs is increasing significantly to the large outsourcing industry owing to the increasing adoption by pharmaceutical companies and its increasing popularity in the recent years. It is the widely used drug delivery method to the patients. The popularity of the pharmaceutical solid dosage is increasing at a fast rate in the pharmaceutical sector.

Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

The global market for the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing is fragmented into product type and drug release pattern. Based on the product type, the global market is segregated into powder, capsule, tablets, lozenge, and others. Based on the drug release pattern, the market is categorized into instant release, extended release, chewable tablets, sustained release, effervescent tablets, and enteric release.

Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Growth Factors

The major factors that are driving the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market include lower and more flexible manufacturing, reduced net costs, streamlined development, and availability of the higher quality product. With the help of the pharmaceutical solid dosage the efficiency improves, the costs of the drug formulation minimizes, better access expertise, allows the staff to completely focus on the basic competency, CMO ensures the business continuity, decline in the staff, and mitigating risk with the help of the specialists count are the factors that are driving the growth of the market. The factors that are restraining the growth of the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market are lack of the skilled technical staff and the physical capacity and capability of the equipment.

Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis

Depending on the geographical regions, the global market for the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing is diversified into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Western Europe. The regions that are dominating the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market are North America and Europe. The factors that contribute to this market growth are the improved healthcare infrastructure and the increased research and development activities. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid rate owing to the wide adoption of the technologies along with the government regulatory framework.

Global Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market include Abbott Laboratories, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Alkermes Plc., BioPharma Solutions, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., DPT Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi, Halo Pharmaceutical, Lyophilization Technology, Inc., Mikart, Inc., Pillar5 Pharma Inc., Haupt Pharma AG, Althea Technologies, Associates of Cape Cod Inc., Covance Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., IGI Laboratories, Patheon, Inc., NextPharma, Coldstream Laboratories Inc., Dalton Pharma Services, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, and Velesco Pharma.

