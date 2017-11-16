Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, today launched the first edition of its new book on Python programming. The book titled – ‘Python Programming – A Modular Approach’ – is authored by Sheetal Taneja and Naveen Kumar. The book, in its first edition, focuses on building a strong conceptual foundation to facilitate the understanding of advanced applications.

The text includes basic sorting and searching techniques. It also provides comprehensive coverage of recursion, which includes problems on list manipulation, Tower of Hanoi, permutation generation, n-queens’ problem, Sudoku and plotting Hilbert curves. It has a separate chapter on graphics covering 2D, 3D objects and animations.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Pearson India, said, “Pearson India is committed to offer world-class content that helps the learners in understanding the concepts and preparing them for future. In today’s hyper competitive times, it is critical for learners to stay abreast of the latest developments in the field and gain expertise on the subject. Understanding the need, the authors have put in a lot of effort and as a result provided high-quality content to enable faster and better learning. We believe that this book will come in handy and will offer the much-needed guidance and support to students and learners.”

USP of the book

Uses the concept of modularity to introduce one of the most rapidly evolving programming languages

Chapter on debugging—an essential skill for making programs work

Includes applications related to web, mobile, and database development

Discusses the seamless integration of Python code with Java code and vice-versa

Priced at Rs. 499, the book will be available at all leading stores and major e-commerce portals across the country starting today.