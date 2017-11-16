Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.2.1, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and post-processing from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, variable file names, layer versioning, preflighting, detailed history and more. The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2018 and improves the reliability of multi-format workflow output.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.2.1, a compatibility update to company’s solution to automate printing, exporting and preflighting from Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, prepress bureaus, ad agencies and publishing houses worldwide by offering batch processing with powerful and time-saving output options.

The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2018 and is offered free of charge to licensed users. The same version of Output Factory can be used with any version of InDesign from CS5 and later. The update also addresses an issue in which Output Factory could stall when running sequences of multi-format output workflows.

“When every second counts Output Factory is a life saver!” says Glen Saville of Glen Saville Design studio, Hornchurch, UK. “It’s a sublime beast that saves a lot of time. I just drag my files into the job list, set them up as I want and then sit back and watch the computer do its stuff.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch printing and exporting of InDesign files

-Output as single pages

-Create custom workflows for different job targets

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Preflight InDesign documents and skip the ones with errors

-Split InDesign files into single pages

-Preflight final PDF files

-Keep track of jobs, output files and errors

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from BatchOutput and Output Factory 1.x. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.