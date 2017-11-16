Colombian Oil and gas companies have quickly reacted to the low price environment by shifting their strategies to rely more on value generation and profitability. Strict capital discipline and cost efficiency strategies are being adapted with companies trying to identify most profitable projects across the value chain.

Colombia gains from established equipment and services industry, ability to cater both Atlantic and Pacific markets and diverse geology, crude varieties and naturalgas potential. The country remains one of the attractive destinations for investment in the world. Over the past decade, Colombia has been successful in attracting small and large companies.

On the near term outlook, Colombia is constrained by dwindling onshore reserves, limited investments in offshore exploration. Production volumes in Colombia also suffered a decline by around 12% in 2016 due to military attacks on pipelines and operational challenges in some fields. FDI inflows, export and government revenues suffered as a result of low prices. From an average of 25-30% share in total investments during 2014, oil investments’ share declined to around 16% in 2016. Reserve replacement ratio also suffered due to slump in international investments in new exploration activities over the past two years.

Preparing for low prices to prevail through 2020, most upstream players are working on production enhancement from existing fields instead of opting for new discoveries. Though this strategy is expected to ensure profitability in short term, long term prospects are likely to suffer. Further, with high costs of oil production in the country, a few companies like Canacol Energy are diverting their investments to gas sector.

