Mostly Grills at The Orchid Mumbai is hosting ‘North West Frontier’ food festival to enjoy a tale of curries and Kebabs from Mughlai Kitchen. The region of Awadh has been known for its mystical evening as Sham-e-Awadh and as the city of Nawabs. Experience the aromatic flavors of Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Awadh with Master Chef Shadab Khan.

Come along with your friends or family for a tempting tour to the secret recipes of expert chef with well chosen exotic spices & ingredients. Choose from the regions delectable delicacies like Shahi Gucchi Kebab (Chef’s special), Mumtaaj Syahi Jhinga, Peshwa Jalpuri, Murg-e-Khaas, Subz Shahjahani, Nizami-Saag, Dal Jhodha Akbar, Murg Changeji and Biryani special like Gosht-Dum-Biryani, Noor Jahan Biryani, Khushka etc. Specially organize desserts suiting Kebab menu such as Shame-e-awadh, Kesir Phirni, Lagaan wala halwa and Arsh-ka-Meetha.

Chef Shadab Khan after qualifying in the art of culinary science almost 20 years ago from Aligarh began his career in the hotel industry. Having been born in Lucknow, a city which is very well known for some of the best Indian chefs around the globe for their delicacies towards Indian cuisine, Chef Khan is a master in his area of expertise. He has spearheaded the Indian food promotions at Hong Kong, Dubai, Saudi and many more. He is passionate about food and its history and is perpetually reinventing and rejuvenating himself along with his menus.

Date: 14th November, 2017 to 25th November, 2017

Venue: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, 70/c, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099.

Call: 022-26164000 | 8433959703 Visit: www.orchidhotel.com

Time: 07:00pm to 12:00am