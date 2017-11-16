If you are in real estate industry, you must be facing a lot of challenges when ti comes to offer full-time assistant to your each and every clients. Whether it be remembering client’s name, properties or any other relevant information pertaining to real estate, it seems quite daunting to keep track of everything. So, to make this process easier for real estate field, SerpentCS has introduced the most flawless product- Odoo Property Management System!

It offers almost everything to real estate industry- right from property configuration to its maintenance and generation of BI reports. An all-in-one solution- Odoo Property Management System comes with readily built-in features that help you to get more out of your business. Some of best things you can get from Odoo PMS are-

Staying organized and updated with all kinds of assets in real-time

Instantly delivers real estate specific capabilities, when needed

Managing funds, deal with properties & relationship with investors and third parties as well

Offers a cloud-based open architecture that is further deployed quickly

For private equity real estate funds, it’s a leading CRM for property management

Keeping in mind the whole workflow of this business, SerpentCS’s Odoo PMS is a best fit for majority of real estate business owners and clients as well. Odoo Property Management comes with a lot of in-built processes and functions for which the real estate managers need not to worry about. These processes are carried flawlessly giving you the most optimized results. Some of the main processes/functions carried out by Odoo PMS are as follows:

Maintaining assets hierarchy details with property management details

Organizing every steps of deal tracking, right from sourcing to disposition

Tracking real-time conversation with owners and pay owners

Real-time access to profile and contact information, activity history and relationships

Maintaining online service requests and work orders efficiently

Optimizing relevant information of each client ensuring its ease of access

Locating available inventory while matching prospects criteria to the relevant property characteristic

Calculating capital calls, run distributions and allocate expenses as well.

Thus, this is how Odoo PMS can be a favorable option for those who handle multiple real-estate projects simultaneously. If you find our Odoo PMS product useful, you can download and use it. For any queries, you can reach SerpentCS team at below mentioned details.

You can drop any of your suggestions or inputs at below given contact details.

Contact Details:

Website: http://serpentcs.in/

Address: 305, Siddhraj Zori, Near Kh-0 Circle, Vasna Hadmatiya, Gandhinagar 382423, Gujarat, India

Email id: contact@serpentcs.com

Contact No.: +91-903 347 2982, +91-987 935 4457