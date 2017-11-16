This is common…how many times have your guests asked for a booth? Well, so many times, I get that quite a lot. Therefore, this simply implies that restaurant booth Factory is a popular seating option in most of the restaurant and are preferred by most of the guests because they are cozy and ensures a high degree of privacy. Therefore, choosing the right organization for your Restaurant booth seating may be a great option for you.

Why the booths

As you organize the dinning place for your guest, you may be asking yourself, why the booths? Why choose a booth rather than the normal seats and tables? Well, booth is a great choice for most of the bars and restaurants for a number of reasons.

• They enhance privacy and more so, the comfort of the guests. More to that, Custom restaurant booth creates less traffic and eliminate the need for a server to walk around all the four corners of the table.

• If you need a taste of warmth then the Restaurant booth seating may serve you a great deal. They come in a variety of colors all to compliment the choice of your dinner.

• They are the most cost effective and space effective layouts you can choose for your restaurant. They may have an initial high cost of buying and installing but in the long-run, they are more advantageous and very cost effective.

• The Custom restaurant booths will help you save on the floor space. Bottom line is, restaurant booth Factory is the best choice that you have to make all your efforts count.

Organizing the booths

When organizing the Custom restaurant booth, it best to consider the advice from the restaurant booth manufacturer. Designing a Custom restaurant booth, you will have to take into consideration the booth seating dimensions.

Factor in the table sizes, chairs and also couches since they will help you very much in designing the custom layout. A standard layout of the Restaurant booth seating will have the table edge aligned vertically with the outer edge of the booth seat. This in most cases results into a comfy 16-18” seating depth.

If you are considering the booths with the 30” wide tables, then you will have to consider the 72” from the centers of each top cap. In the other cases, the 24” wide table will require you to have only the 66”

Knowing the Restaurant booth seating dimension will help you maximize the number of guests you can serve at a go. This optimally results into increased profits.

conclusion

Organizing your restaurant booth Factory in the right manner is a great way to keep your guest in the restaurant, entertained, satisfied and also comfortable. They will want to come back again and again. Also, how you arrange your restaurant booth Factory will determine the number of guest you are to receive at a particular time. Therefore, get advice from your restaurant booth manufacturer about the best layout.

