House of Hiranandani announces exclusive “Rent Back Offer” in Bengaluru

Offer valid for bookings in Chancery and Cypress towers at Devanahalli

Bangalore, November 16, 2017: House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate conglomerate, developing iconic integrated communities in India, is pleased to introduce the “Rent Back Offer” at its Devanahalli township in Bengaluru. The company is offering assured rentals for two years to its customers under this scheme, thereby enabling them to save up to Rs 10 lakhs on their dream apartments.

This lucrative offer is valid on two of the most opulent towers in its community – Chancery and Cypress. These masterpieces are designed to provide residents a blissful living experience.

The rentals under the scheme will start after one month from the date of possession. The offer is valid up to 31st December, 2017.

Commenting on the offer, Mr. Prashant Mirkar, Vice President. Marketing & Sales, House of Hiranandani said, ” We introduced the offer to address the growing needs of a large segment of our population, who want to own a home, but are skeptical owing to the twin pressure of paying EMI’s and rent simultaneously. This scheme will not only provide a solution to this dilemma, but will also ensure that prospective home buyers save on interest cost and earn capital appreciation.”

The integrated community in Devanahalli, close to the International airport brings together the elements of deluxe living with well-appointed club house, nature trails and parks. The project offers thoughtfully designed 2, 2.5, 3, and 4 BHK apartments apart from villas and cottages with different specifications that offer a serene ambiance replete with ideal amenities to service all your lifestyle needs.

About House of Hiranandani

Since inception into the urbane terrains of India, House of Hiranandani has altered the way living spaces are designed, thereby transforming the ethos and aesthetics of real estate in India. Pillared by a unique approach to designing and planning, the company invest heavily in research and development ensuring that each of it’s developments surpass industry benchmarks and redefine value engineering and design. The buildings and supporting infrastructure are designed to ensure low maintenance, yet add value to the lives of our residents. The selection of materials is robust to ensure longevity and is passed only after stringent quality checks. Today, House of Hiranandani has carved a niche for itself and is synonymous with innovation, transparency, quality construction, superior design and customer satisfaction.

House of Hiranandani has a national presence with projects in Mumbai (Hiranandani Gardens – Powai, Hiranandani Meadows-Thane, Hiranandani Estate- Thane, Hiranandani Business Park – Powai & Thane), Bengaluru (Hebbal, Devanahalli &Bannerghatta), Chennai (OMR) and Hyderabad (Shankarpally).