Gurugram, 14 November, 2017: On the occasion of Children’s day, reiterating its commitment towards road safety and focussing on primary school children, Honda 2Wheelers India is conducting a Mega Road Safety Education Drive spread across the country. Specially designed for children in the age group of 5-8 years, this drive is based on the concept of ‘catching them young’ and educating them to become responsible road users of tomorrow. The campaign will benefit 32000 students from 500 schools across 45 cities.

Parallelly, Honda also conducted a week long Camp at its Traffic Training Parks at 10 locations across India. The camp was a huge success and witnessed participation from over 65 schools. The massive education drive was undertaken around Children’s Day, bringing in an emotional connect to this noble cause.

Sharing how Honda is contributing to make Indian roads safer and the way ahead, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have undertaken a special initiative with a focus on primary school children. We believe that if children can undergo road safety training at a young age, not only is it of immediate benefit for them, but is also very beneficial once they become road users as adults. The Road Safety Campaign- ‘Be Seen, Be Safe’ has been successful in educating the children on importance of an individual’s visibility while using the road.”

Spread across 45 cities, the campaign included the top cities (in terms of fatalities) in the Road Accident in India 2016 Report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In 2016, the total number of road accidents rose to as high as 4,80,652. These caused injuries to 4,94,624 people causing the highest ever 1,50,785 fatalities. This translates to an average 1,317 accidents and 413 accident deaths every day.

The campaign included an interactive session on Road Safety Education on interpretation of road signs. Children were also enlightened about the Do’s and Don’ts of road crossing and Safe Cycling tips.

Road Safety commitment of Honda:

For Honda, road safety is a global priority since 1970. In India, Honda 2Wheelers is promoting road safety awareness right from its inception in 2001. Since then, the company has educated over 13 lac people of all age groups on safe riding. Leading the road safety cause from the front, Honda 2Wheelers is the first two-wheeler brand in India to adopt 12 traffic training parks across India in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Delhi (2), Karnal, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Yeola (Nashik), Hyderabad, Indore and Coimbatore.

