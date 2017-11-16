In this report, the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Hexagonal Boron Nitride in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Saint-Gobain
Momentive Performance Materials
3M Company
H.C.Starck
UK Abrasives
Denka
Henze
Showa Denko Group
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Xinfukang
Qingzhou Fangyuan
DCEI
Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies
YingKou Liaobin
QingZhouMaTeKeChung Materials
Baoding Pengda
DANGDONG RIJIN
Eno High-Tech Material
QingZhou Longjitetao
Liaoning Pengda Technology
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics
Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Hexagonal Boron Nitride for each application, including
Cosmetics Industry
Industrial Packing
Other Applications
