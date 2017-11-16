The global embedded displays market is growing on account of rising applications of embedded displays in numerous end use industries. Embedded displays are technologically superior as compared to their predecessors, which has boosted their adoption in key end-use industries. On account of these factors, the global embedded displays market is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2022. These insights are according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Global Market Study on Embedded Display: North America to be the Most Lucrative Market During the Forecast Period (2017-2022)” offers holistic insights and analysis on the future growth of the embedded displays market during the forecast period.

Free Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3792

The report commences with an executive summary, which sets the tone for the rest of the report. The executive summary highlights the key factors of the report. The executive summary is followed by comprehensive market dynamics, which offer readers qualitative insights on the key factors that are likely to shape the global market for embedded displays during the forecast period.

In a bid to offer readers detailed insights on the global embedded displays market, the report offers detailed segment-wise analysis and forecast. According to the report, LCD displays remain one of the most highly used among end-users globally. This segment accounts for nearly one-third revenue share of the global market, and is likely to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for OLED is rising steadily, and although it is not as formidable as LED, it is likely to gain market share during the forecast period.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/embedded-display-market

Industrial automation segment of the global embedded displays market is likely to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 3 Bn by the end of forecast period. North America remains one of the largest markets for embedded displays globally, and it is highly likely that the status quo will continue during the forecast period. According to the report, the US embedded displays market is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 13% during the forecast period. The US remains one of the leading markets for embedded displays, and it is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Planar Systems Inc., Avnet, Inc., Esterel Technologies SA, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Data Modul AG, Green Hills Software Inc., Altia Inc., Enea AB and Anders Electronics Plc. Insights of the future direction and strategic policies of these companies is discussed in detail in the report.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3792

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/