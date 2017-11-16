Victoria, BC – In media news First Response Glass launches new commercial on Victoria’s Chek 6 local station. First Response Glass is a locally owned and operated business and they hope you enjoy their newly released commercial. If you’re wondering why this is exciting news just have a look at the catchy tune in the ad that is sure to help you remember to call First Response Glass for all your glass repair needs.

It’s easy to see what makes First Response Glass a great company as you read through all the reviews praising their customer service. One of the most common reasons for visiting a glass repair shop is for windshield repair or replacement at First Response we are an authorized ICBC Glass Express. Windshield replacement comes with a lifetime no leak warranty, complimentary courtesy car, new wiper blades, deluxe interior shampoo and hassle free insurance processing.

Glass can be something people don’t give much thought to until it breaks so it’s nice to know replacement is as easy as calling First Response Glass. Residential and commercial projects can look to the professionals at First Response Glass whether you’re starting a remodel or new construction project to help get your project done right. We offer free quotes and work closely with your project manager or construction manager when you choose First Response as your glass supplier. We supply and install glass tub and shower enclosures and replacement vinyl windows for residential customers too!

24 hour emergency service is there for those who require it, we are available to keep your home or business secure. Unexpected broken glass can leave your home exposed to the elements and business owners with customers or employees vulnerable to injury or leave the business unsecure.

Glass is all around us so whether it’s residential, commercial or auto glass you require the professionals are there to help you 24/7. For fast, courteous service call First Response Glass and join our satisfied clients, just check out the glowing testimonials. Next time our commercial comes on Chek 6 you might find yourself singing along with that catchy tune.