DoYourData Software, one of the most famous data recovery software developers, releases new version of advanced data recovery software – Do Your Data Recovery 6.1 . The deep recovery mode of Do Your Data Recovery has been greatly improved so that users can recover most lost files from large hard disk drive and corrupted file system with this powerful data recovery software.

Do Your Data Recovery is an award-winning data recovery program. It can help Windows users and Mac users easily and completely recover deleted, formatted or inaccessible data from hard drive, USB flash drive, memory card, SD card, portable hard drive, digital camera, and RAID etc. This powerful data recovery software is in the list of best 10 data recovery software selected by TopTenReviews.com.

The 6.1 version of Do Your Data Recovery is the latest version of this advanced data recovery software. DoYourData has greatly improve the deep scan of Do Your Data Recovery to make it be able to recover more lost files from large hard disk drive and corrupted file system. Especially, it can recover more files from raw hard drive or external device.

Do Your Data Recovery 6.1 is pretty simple to use. This advanced data recovery software allows users to recover lost data within simple steps. Both Windows users and Mac users only need to run this software on computer to scan the targeted hard drive/device to find lost data. The trial version of Do Your Data Recovery allows users to scan the hard drive and preview all the recoverable files. DoYourData also offers a free version of Do Your Data Recovery 6.1. It can help users to recover 1 GB files for free.

Download Do Your Data Recovery 6.1:

Do Your Data Recovery 6.1 Windows version: http://www.doyourdata.com/data-recovery-software/pro-data-recovery-software.html

Do Your Data Recovery 6.1 Mac version: http://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/pro-mac-data-recovery-software.html

About DoYourData Software:

DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/Mac OS and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com

Contact:

Bryan Deng

Company: DoYourData Software

Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China

Email: support@doyourdata.com