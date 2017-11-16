Originally ARM is known as Acorn RISC Machine; later it is renamed as Advanced RISC Machine (ARM). ARM is set of reduced instruction set computing (RISC) architectures that are used for computer processors and configured for various environments. ARM is advanced RISC machine which is a network server that services a broad array of ARM processors rather than a complement of x86-class processors.

ARM servers represent development in server-based computing. ARM server operates low-power processors that share processing tasks across hundreds of processors rather than controlling the workload through few processors. ARM server delivers high processing power using less energy and requires less cooling than similar technology based on x86-class processors, which plays a significant role in enterprise data centers.

An ARM processor belongs to CPUs based on the RISC (reduced instruction set computer) architecture developed by Advanced RISC Machines (ARM). ARM consists of 32-bit and 64-bit RISC multi-core processors. RISC (reduced instruction set computer) processors aimed at performing few computer instructions so that they can be operated at higher speed.

ARM-based Servers Market: Market Dynamics

Low-energy chips based on ARM, mobile apps processors, rapid adoption of ARM in embedded intelligence, enterprise infrastructure, computing & thread density, high-performance workloads, energy efficiency, improved performance, highly integrated server chips are the drivers of ARM-based servers market.

Software & hardware problems and compatibility issues are the challenges in Arm-based servers market

Increase in adoption of ARM chips in smartphones, rise in growth of internet connected products, increased computing and servers, connectivity,real-time processors creates opportunities for ARM-based serversmarket

Innovation in mobile and computing, multi-core developments, system-on-chip (SoC), integrated management, software defined networking and increase in usage of ARM chips in IoT and wearables devices are the latest trends in ARM-based serversmarket

ARM-based Servers Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

ARM-based serversmarket segmented into core type, operating system support, OS, application, products, verticals, and region. By core type, ARM-based serversmarket segmented into ARM Cortex-A cores and ARM Cortex-M Cores. By operating system support, ARM-based servers market segmented into 32-bit operating system and 64-bit operating system. By OS, ARM-based servers market segmented into android, iOS, and windows. By application, ARM-based serversmarket segmented into mobile computing, 3D graphics, Internet of things, smart homes, wearables, sensors, enterprise and infrastructure networking and wireless communications. By products, ARM-based servers market segmented into processors, graphics & multimedia, physical IP, IoT solutions, system IP, wireless IP, development tools and security solutions. By verticals, ARM-based serversmarket segmented into automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, Oil & gas, bioscience and industrial automation.

ARM-based Servers Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in ARM-based serversmarket include Cavium, Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corporation,Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., ARM Holdings plc, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., HP Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., SuSE Inc., Canonical Ltd, Linaro Ltd, Xilinx, Inc., LSI Corporation, Dell Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Broadcom Corporation and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

ARM-based Servers Market: Regional Outlook

ARM-based servers market dominated by North America, Europe, and MEA regions. North America is expected to be a dominant player due to the vast presence of ARM-based server vendors and higher adoption of technology in its market. On the other hand, APEJ is expected to grow significantly as compared to other regions in ARM-based servers market in the forecast period.