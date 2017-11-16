Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Nov 16, 2017 – Designed especially for web developers, web designers, web agencies, and service providers, Plesk is the complete development platform to build, secure and run websites and applications. The brand-new Joomla! Toolkit offers a single-point of entry to all your Joomla! sites, so you can easily check, update and secure all Joomla! versions, plugins and themes in the Plesk UI without having to log-in to every Joomla! back end.

“Privacy and security were top of the agenda when we created the Plesk Joomla! Toolkit,” commented Viktor Vogel, Tech Evangelist at Plesk and Joomla! Enthusiast. “And the only way to guarantee privacy and security is to ensure that all work is done within the confines of the server, without the use of “connector scripts” to pass information outside the server to external applications. That”s what we”ve done, and we”re very proud of our achievement.”

Overcoming the complexities and risks when managing Joomla!

Many Joomla! users do not update their Joomla! Core, Joomla! Extensions or websites regularly because of the technical complexity and risks involved with applying an untested update.

Jan Loeffler, CTO Plesk said: “Even if time and resources are invested in these updates, they usually tie up the most senior of technical personnel to DevOps tasks that are neither billable nor strategic. This leads to serious security issues and prevents you from enjoying new features that come with every release.”

With Plesk Joomla! Toolkit, you”ll get:

– Quick installations of new Joomla! sites within seconds

– Master view of your Joomla! sites

– Easy and fast management without restrictions

– Update support for Joomla! Core and Joomla! Extensions

– All Joomla! instances secured out-of-the-box

– Scanner interface for important security measures

– Full details of each instance with quick stats

– Safe environment where privacy and security best practices are applied

– All commands are executed locally, no data is passed to a 3rd party management application or an external server

We’re part of the community, and we’re here to stay

Plesk will continue to participate and innovate in the Joomla! space to provide secure and state-of-the-art server solutions to the Joomla! community in the near future.

“We are attending Joomla! Conferences to listen and get feedback from our existing and potential users about their needs, and what problems we could help to solve in their daily work lives. Based on these real-world inputs, we can continue to develop the Joomla! Toolkit into a valuable and meaningful application,” concluded Jörg Strotmann, VP Marketing, Plesk.

Find out more about Plesk Joomla! Toolkit on our blog (https://www.plesk.com/blog/product-technology/plesk-joomla-toolkit)