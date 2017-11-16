Liberty, Missouri (webnewswire) November 14, 2017 – Speeding and drunk driving are significant contributors to motor vehicle crashes, injuries, and deaths. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD), the highest percentage of drunk drivers are ages 21 to 24 (30%), followed by ages 25 to 34 (29%) and 35 to 44 (24%). One such incident took place in Water Mill wherein a 21-year-old young man was charged with DUI after crashing into a house on Hayground Road.

According to the reports, the 21-year young man was drunk when he lost control of his Mercedes Benz sedan which crashed into a Water Mill home and caught fire. Though only a minor injury was reported, both the house and vehicle sustained severe damage.

The homeowner reported that if there were no concrete, he believes that he, or his wife, or his daughter, or all three would have been killed. 48 Barriers™ has been chosen to supply concrete jersey barriers to the Water Mill home to avoid such incidents in the future.

When asked about this, “The contractor who has been assigned to work on clearing the mess at the Water Mill home contacted 48 Barriers™ for providing barriers to be hid in the bushes to avoid any future such incidents,” reported the spokesperson of 48 Barriers™.

48 Barriers™, the leading supplier of concrete barriers offer the most extensive selection of quality indoor and outdoor traffic control solutions, site amenities, and top-rated customer service at discount pricing.

The spokesperson also added, “The effects of drunk driving can cause a ripple in so many lives. Taking preventative steps can avoid any long-term impacts in anyone’s life.”

“The underlying purpose of concrete jersey barriers is to enhance safety on roads. These safety barriers are designed with the intention of keeping drivers and vehicles safe,” continued the spokesperson of 48 Barriers™.

He also added, “Installing concrete barriers around your home improves security and avoid any damages to your home due to the collision of vehicles. It is maintenance free and remains functional even after a severe collision.”

In the Water Mill incident, the car crashed into a wall, becoming embedded between the couple’s bed and their daughter’s playroom. Given the extent of the damage, more charges may be in the offing.

About 48 Barriers™

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, 48 Barriers, a division of Multi Distributing has been supplying new and used barriers for increased home and site safety, perimeter safety, workplace safety and more. Visit https://48barriers.com/ for more information.

Contact Name: Bill Van Kirk

Contact Address:

16 Westwoods Drive

LIBERTY / MO

United States – 64068

Phone Number: 866-755-3325

###