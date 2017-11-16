When buying the restaurant booth factory for your café, there are thing that you need to consider because they may cost you in the event you choose to ignore them. At first, this may seem a bit complicated but once you master what your customers are looking for in a custom restaurant booth, choosing the right booth won’t be a problem. Here are some of the things that we shall be taking into consideration;

• The size of the restaurant booth.

• The upholstery and the finishing options.

The size

Folks, let’s talk size and before we can even go further discussing the size about your restaurant booth factory, you need to answer the following questions;

• What size is your restaurant or café?

• What style of the booth will mix with your size?

There are different sizes that you may consider custom restaurant booths.

Single v. double sized restaurant booth factory.

Single booth is the type of booth with only one bench and can be placed against a wall. On the other hand, a double booth is the type with back-to-back benches and they are the most ideal when creating back-to-back seating along a wall.

The length

You may want to consider the size of the booth. A standard booth is 48” long. It is the kind where 2-3 people can fit comfortably. For a single person, you may want to consider a booth 24” long and are often called the deuces. To be on the safer side, ask your restaurant booth to make sure of mixing a variety of the standard booths and deuces.

Depth and height

Compared to the average chairs, the booths tend to be roomier for guests and therefore, choosing a 16” seat depth will do magic for you. If you consider the height, choosing a 42-44” is still a good choice, there are some others which are shorter, 36”. Again, to be on a safer side, chose to mix different sets.

The upholstery and finishing options

Fabrics.

Fabric upholstery on your custom restaurant booths adds more style and elegancy. You need to choose the fabrics with designs that finishes the taste and outlook of your café. They offer a brand-new look to your restaurant.

Laminate.

If you want something cheap but elegant for your booth, then you may want to consider the laminate option. They usually come in very simple designs. However, there are no typical upholstery or cushion option for the laminate booth.

Wood.

It is another option that you may want to consider with your Restaurant booth manufacturer. If you want to create a warm and rather traditional vibe, then having wood booth will do some quick tricks for you.

Conclusion

These are the two crucial elements that you may want to consider for your custom restaurant booths. Most Restaurant booth manufacturer will sit you down and discuss with you the options

