Based on applications, biomedical and biochemical research segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016. Rising number of R&D activities held by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and growing government funding for such research for rapid commercialization of breakthrough products are the key drivers of this segment. On the other hand, it is expected that disease diagnosis segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Significant growth in incidence of HIV/AIDS and rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis and Lyme diseases majorly support the growth of this segment.

Considering the usage areas, the global western blotting market is studied for research and academia, pharmaceuticals and biotech, disease diagnosis and others. Among these usage areas, pharmaceuticals and biotech is the largest segment in 2016. However, due to growing research and development activities, increasing hoard for rapid commercialization of novel techniques and growing government funding for research initiatives in will make research and academia the fastest progressing usage area segment in the overall western blotting market.

Geographically, North America is the largest revenue generating regional market for western blotting and will continue its dominance through the forecast period. Ample availability of funds for research work, high demand for personalized medicine, and domicile of major market players in the region makes North America the largest regional market for western blotting. On the other hand, rapid outsourcing of research activities, growing skills and awareness, and high incidence of infectious diseases will contribute to the highest growth rate of Asia Pacific market.

The global western blotting market is highly competitive in nature and is also characterized by the presence of several large and small-sized companies. Some of the major players observed in this market are Advansta, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, LI-COR Biosciences, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Trinity Biotech plc.