Sports Tak the recently launched digital sports channel under the umbrella of Mobiletak.in has crossed over 1 Lakh subscribers on Youtube. The youtube channel of Sportstak.in has achieved this feat within 70 days of its launch.

Till now Sports Tak has garnered 13.79 Million video views across platforms. This clearly highlights the rapidly growing popularity of sportstak.in among video viewers on social media.

Sports Tak @ Lunch Time and Sports Tak Blast from the Past and are some of the keenly followed and viewed videos on the channel.

Sports Tak, as the name suggests, is all about sports, a channel where users can find all the latest sports news from India & around the world. Not just that, the channel also brings to you exclusive interviews, live chats with players – past and present – and also the top journalists from sports journalism. It is an exclusive platform for sports news updates for the fans. The new destination for most sharable sports content.