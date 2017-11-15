Do you want to read a story with style and with action? From the author Various Array, the short fiction story, Uncle Corporal BO YOUNG MIA has been released. The story is about a man from Alabama that was captured during a war and reported missing in action. Years later, his niece has to do a report about the war the he was in and finds out information about her uncle during the process. Check out the trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/74CLwzxyVII
