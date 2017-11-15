It’s been shown hundreds of times in action movies – a car or truck or some other vehicle crashes through a flimsy fence but would they dare to shoot the same scene if it was a steel fencing? Obviously not because steel fencing is the best security fencing for industrial area or any area.

Steel is an awesome material. It is amazingly strong which is why where ever strength is required, steel is used – be it in locomotives, building high-rises, bridges etc. So if you want to ensure that more than just stray dogs are kept out of your property, use steel and we guarantee you, cars will not be able to crash their way through.

A Steel Fencing is built to last. Unlike more popular and traditional materials like timber, steel is not susceptible to weather, fire or termites. Galvanised and powder coated steel will not rust and it will last a hundred years or more. Folks who inherit your property or business long after you are gone will remember that the steel fencing was put up during your time and that it is still going strong which is why we say that steel fencing is best security fencing for industrial area.

Skilled tradesmen or contractors can mould steel into a limitless variety of shapes and designs. You can have your monogram or logo embossed. Add modern day powder coating and you can have a steel fence in your own custom colours too or, you can have a steel fencing that is as colourful as you like – for a kids playground or school for instance.

Since steel is such a versatile material to work with, your contractor can customise your steel fence to suit any environment or requirement. Extra heights, different colours, straight fence, curved fence lattices tops, sharp tips, monogrammed bar designs – there’s just no limit to what can be done. Steel fencing is definitely the best security fencing for industrial area. And once your steel fence is up, you can add a steel gate too with its own unique design – one that makes your fence and property stand out amongst all other properties in the area.

These days security cannot be taken too lightly. With illegals roaming the street who knows what these illegals are up to right? But here’s the thing, regardless of whether your property is commercial, residential or industrial – you can secure it with steel and ensure that a bunch of illegal immigrants with wire and bolt cutters will not be able to gain entry. Add barbed wire on top of your Wood Rail Fencing and they won’t be able to climb over either.

Galvanised and powder coated steel is easy to maintain. You can have them hosed down weekly so your steel fencing stays bright and good-as-new for years to come. This is why we say that steel fencing is best security fencing for industrial area.

