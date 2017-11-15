Heraklion is Crete’s administrative capital and largest city, and it has a lot in store for visitors who want to explore the island’s history and culture. To make the most of your trip, you will need to consider car hire at Heraklion Airport, which is a good starting point if you are arriving by plane. Reputable companies offering reasonably priced rent a car services in Heraklion will prepare the vehicle that you need for your arrival, so you can have a good start on your journey. However, it is advisable to book the service in advance, so you can save time and be sure that the vehicle will be ready for you when you get there.

It makes sense to rent a car in Heraklion if you are visiting in the summer when the weather can be dry and hot. That way, you can be more comfortable when travelling from one place to another. Summer in Heraklion and the rest of Crete will have frequent seasonal breezes that should help keep you cool, too. Car hire at Heraklion Airport will be convenient for getting around, so you can explore the city at your own pace and save money, especially if you are travelling with your family or a group of friends. Some of the must-see places in Heraklion are landmarks like the Minoan Palace of Knossos, the Historical Museum of Crete, Museum of Cretan Ethnology, St. Minas Cathedral, Koules castle, and the Dominican Church of St. Peter.

In case you plan to go to other places in Crete, you will find it easy to drive to your destination from the Heraklion, as all roads lead to the city. If you want to see a beach, use your car hire at Heraklion Airport to visit Elafonissi in the southwest coast of the island. There, you will find an exotic beach that is known for its white sands, tranquil environment, and clear, shallow waters. If you are looking for a bit of an adventure, you may want to consider visiting Samaria Gorge National Park. Hikers are in for a treat with plenty of nature and majestic and beautiful sights they can behold as they traverse rugged and steep paths.

About The Author:

