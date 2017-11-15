We are a group of friends living in Holland, We love spending weekends camping in the forest and chilling at the beach. We also love festivals and hanging out in parks in the city. One day, our backsides got tired of sitting on the hard ground all the time and started complaining, and so we put our heads together…

Being Dutch, we love simplicity and good design.After a few brainstorms and some sketches in the sand, we developed Nola-Air™ Fast‘n’flatable: comfort in seconds, anytime, anywhere.