The global food ingredients market is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2017-2022. The report offers detailed insights and analysis on the food ingredients market over the forecast period and gives readers comprehensive information on the key factors that are likely to drive global demand during the forecast period. The report titled “Global Market Study on Food Ingredients: North America will Remain Fastest Expanding Market for Food Ingredients during 2017 – 2022” has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The report begins with an executive summary that gives readers the highlights of the report. The next section of the report introduces the readers to the report, offering information on the definition, taxonomy, value chain, cost structure, raw material sourcing strategy, and product innovations. These key parameters help the readers in understanding the scope of the report.

To give readers detailed insights on the food ingredients market, the report offers segment-wise analysis. The report has been segmented on the basis of product type, function type, function, and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into starches, vegetable oils & fats, natural sweeteners, enzymes and antioxidants, natural flavoring and colors, functional ingredients, and others. The values and year-over-year growth for each of these segments is offered in the report. Market forecasting and five-year growth for these segments is also offered in a detailed manner in the report.

The report also segments the market on the basis of function type into bakery, chocolate and confectionary, ready to eat foods, meat, frozen foods, functional foods, and others. For each of these segments, yearly growth values, along with absolute dollar opportunity is offered to readers. The absolute dollar opportunity is a key metric that is often overlooked in many research offerings, but it is a critical parameter that helps readers in understanding the relative growth of the market over a period of time. The report offers absolute dollar opportunity for each of the segments over the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the report segments the market into sweeteners, stabilizers and thickeners, binders, texturizers, emulsifiers, flavors & color additives, leavening agents, pH control agents and acidulants, nutrients, preservatives, fat replacers, and others. Region-wise analysis includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

The report also offers a comprehensive competitive landscape to give readers detailed insights on the food ingredients market. Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Bunge Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Cargill Inc., Glanbia Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

