Nano healthcare technology is making inroads into the healthcare sector, and transforming it drastically. Nanotechnology is also being incorporated in the healthcare equipment manufacturing, and is highly likely to transform the industry in the foreseeable future. A new report offering insights and analysis on the global nano healthcare technology has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled “Global Market Study for Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment: North America Region to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue during 2017 – 2022” and offers holistic insights on the nano healthcare technology equipment during the forecast period.

The key focus areas that are driving the market include increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and spurt in the medical innovation activity. Favorable government policies and increasing adoption of new technological advancements is also likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Advancement in nanotechnology are also favoring the adoption by end-users. On back of these factors, the global nano healthcare technology for medical equipment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 9% through 2022.

According to the report, North America is one of the leading markets for nano healthcare technology for medical equipment. The region accounted for the highest share of the global market, and it is highly likely that it will continue to be one of the leading markets throughout the forecast period. The nano healthcare technology for medical equipment market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all the regions during the forecast period.

In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is another key region for growth that can offer avenues of opportunities for manufacturers. The nano healthcare technology for medical equipment in APEJ is likely to grow at a formidable growth rate during the forecast period. Adoption is also likely to remain significant in Europe as well. The growth in these key markets is likely to augur well for the growth of the nano healthcare technology during the forecast period.

Use of nano healthcare enabled medical equipment in therapeutic applications is likely to provide growth opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period. Therapeutic applications are likely to grow at nearly 10% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The report offers detailed insights on the competitive landscape, highlighting the key players that are prominent in this field. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories GE Global Research, Ferro Corp, AstraZeneca Plc., and 3M Company.

