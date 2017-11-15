Atlanta, GA – Amore has a universal meaning and that is LOVE! When looking for love and any race is OK… Mix Amore. As seen on: ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX…Mix Amore intends to be the leading matchmaker for like-minded individuals who have an interest in multicultural and interracial relationships both locally and internationally.

Mix Amore, has become one of the most anticipated interracial dating matchmakers around. They don’t care if you are Black, White, Hispanic/Latino, Indian, Asian, or beyond because their goal is to create connections. “We believe in maintaining high standards & we hope our members will see that as well.” said the Mix Amore team. One of their goals is to avoid fake accounts. All membership sign-ups will be required to have a minimum of 1 photo and selfie verification.

Secondly, because of so much “twifing” in society, they have implemented something very exclusive to their dating algorithm. It’s called compatibility scoring because they want to try to deflect any future “twifing” confrontations. According to Urban Dictionary, Twifing – is the act of using social media e.g., twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. It’s become a leading cause for divorces across the nation and according to ABC News, is the cause for the increase of Social Media Prenups.

Mix Amore is serious about their business but like to get “creatively” fun with their marketing. Take their YouTube video for example titled, “Mix Amore – Multicultural and Interracial Dating.” https://youtu.be/tPegmy2QJ_M The video is a double entendre delight for interracial dating.

Recently they also came out with a poem that can be seen on their new dating app.

“Some see things in black and white

Some see plenty of fish

To match is hard, so they say

Why not try… MIX AMORE”

Mix Amore’s new dating app will feature:

– selfie verification

– swipe right or left options

– exclusive “twifing” algorithm

– who viewed me

– Facebook sign-up

– real time messaging

– user search

– user photo upload

In addition to these offers and in the spirit of love, Mix Amore is providing 1st month FREE subscription for every member who signs up before the app officially goes live. How lovely! To sign up instantly, visit www.mixamore.com today!

Contact:

Graceful Grady

Mix Amore

Address: 2179 Lake Park Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Email: support@mixamore.com