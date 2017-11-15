15th November 2017 – (Wednesday): India’s most trusted IAS coaching Institute, Chanakya IAS Academy is organising a meritorious Scholarship test for civil services aspirants on 19thNovember for Hindi Medium students and on 26th November for English Medium Students. The Test will begin at 12 noon and will continue until 2pm at Chanakya IAS Academy, Patna Centre (304,Navyug Kamla Business Park, East Boring Canal Road, Patna). The registered students will have to report at 10am for the Test.

The Test will strictly follow UPSC Prelims pattern and a total of 100 questions will be asked from GS prelims syllabus. While giving an ease to students and keep their confidence up, Chanakya IAS Academy decided to put no negative marking on any wrong answer during the evaluation.

The motive of organizing the scholarship test is to make Civil Services coaching affordable and reachable for deserving candidates and to not let their financial obligations become a hurdle to their success. The selected top meritorious students will get the opportunity to join Chanakya’s Upgraded Foundation Program and prepare for Civil Services Exam under the guidance of experts and Success Guru AK Mishra. The Academy also provides separate batches for Hindi and English medium students, and therefore, the test will open the doors of possibilities for both English and Hindi Medium students. The Registration fee of the scholarship Test is Rs. 300.

When asked about the scholarship test, Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson said that, “Due to hampering economic condition, lack of right support & guidance and several other reasons, Lakhs of sincere and capable Civil Services aspirants often left overlooked. Therefore, Chanakya IAS Academy has taken an initiative to acknowledge the unconditional talent of youth at Patna and other adjacent areas, by announcing this Scholarship Test for Hindi and English Medium students. The selected meritorious students will we coached and trained for Civil Services Exam under our experts’ guidance”.