The German-French software producer CoreTechnologie is presenting its new 3D additive manufacturing software at this year’s trade fair Formnext. With the innovative tool, CAD data of all common formats for 3D printing processes can be processed and analyzed with special test profiles with regard to the different rapid manufacturing procedures.

Data Processing with B-Rep Solids

Especially for metal printing processes, the new 3D additive manufacturing software can be used to create support structures for production as well as latice geometries for lightweight construction and material savings. The CAD models can be used as intelligent B-Rep geometry by robust direct modeling functions, which has significant advantages over the machining of tessellated models. The clear graphic interface of the system allows a direct and easy modification of critical geometry areas as well as the reduction of the complexity of the parts to be printed.

Optimal Utilization of the Installation Space

By freely selectable slicing parameters, the roughness is displayed and the components can be automatically positioned by the system in such a way that selected areas have the best possible surface. The database contains standard machine types with their building spaces. Intelligent nesting functions ensure fast simple filling for optimal utilization of the building space and thus maximum efficiency.

Flexibility and Data Quality

The 3D additive manufacturing software has sophisticated interfaces for CATIA, NX, SolidWorks, Creo, JT, STEP and many more. The healing functions of the system ensure the best possible data quality of the converted models optimized for 3D printing, which can be stored in the amf, 3mf and stl formats. This ensures that quality mesh models are sent to the printer.

The innovative 3D software will be presented to interested parties at the trade fair Formnext from November 14th to 17th, 2017 in Frankfurt in Hall 3.0 at booth C68.

