Heart On Your Sleeve Design is an inspirational jewelry and gifts dealer founded in South Carolina in 2007. The scripture based company celebrated 10 years of gift-related business in its headquarters in Seneca mid last month.

The founders, friends, and business associates of the Christian gift company, Heart On Your Sleeve Design , celebrated the 10th birthday of their one-of-a-kind gift shop in South Carolina a few weeks ago. The attendees toasted to the company’s unprecedented success both in its home state of South Carolina and also in the states of Texas, Illinois, and Georgia. The celebrations spilled onto the company’s online platforms where clients and fans posted a stream of congratulatory messages on the company’s social media pages and on its official website. Heart On Your Sleeve Design is famed for creating and selling novelty and vintage gifts for all ages that are fun, meaningful and inspirational.

The decade-old Heart On Your Sleeve Design sells its products at the retail and wholesale levels. According to the company, its current national accounts include Hallmark Corporation, Books A Million, Bass Pro Shops, Hobby Lobby, and many more. More product offerings are available on major ecommerce retail platforms like Amazon. As part of its 10-year anniversary celebrations, Heart On Your Sleeve Design is offering its customers some incredible discounts on its website. The firm’s online gift shop is gifting all shoppers a 25% discount on all summer socks and a 65% sale on the stone cross jewelry collection.

The company has also introduced several new collections in its online catalog, including the anchor scarf collection, blessed glass bead bracelets, the living in heaven collection, and variously themed Christmas collections. They also feature a collection of the month, which is currently their prayer bracelets.

Heart On Your Sleeve Design was started in the upstairs attic of the founders’ in 2007. Back then the business was more of a hobby than a typical financial venture. The founding owners claim that it started as a place for “piecing together jewelry for friends.” They were pleasantly surprised in 2010 when their Christian and scripture-based products were noticed by local boutiques and orders started to pour in. Since then, the family-friendly firm has enjoyed a growth and popularity and is currently located in three gift mart showrooms. Heart On Your Sleeve Design has gift booths in Atlanta’s AmericasMart, in Dallas’ Market Center, and at Excelsior Marketing in the Des Plaines suburb of Chicago. In reference to its inspirational & trendy accessories, Heart On Your Sleeve Design encourages everyone to “Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve For The World To See.” Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Heart+On+Your+Sleeve+Design/@34.8309453,-82.5907971,12z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-82.5207593!2d34.8308044!1m6!1m2!1s0x8858379f80c6ecff:0x9ba396c2327267a!2sHeart+On+Your+Sleeve+Design+Seneca,+SC+29678!2m2!1d-82.520757!2d34.8309654!3m4!1s0x8858379f80c6ecff:0x9ba396c2327267a!8m2!3d34.8309654!4d-82.520757

Contact:

Mallory Newton

Company: Heart On Your Sleeve Design

Address: 100 Century Plaza Bypass 123 Unit 6B, Seneca, SC 29678

Phone: (864) 627-9054

Email: info@heartonyoursleevedesign.com

Website: https://heart-on-your-sleeve-design.myshopify.com/