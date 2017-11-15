According to a recent study report titled “Global Market Study on Flashlight: Home Inspection Anticipated to be the Most Attractive Application Segment During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025” added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global market for flashlight is expected to record a robust CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period. The report also shares market size of global flashlight market which holds a market value of US$ 4.9 Bn during 2017 and estimated to reach to a value of nearly US$ 8.2 Bn by the end of the assessment year.

The report discusses market dynamics to study the factors that are driving the market, trends, various opportunities and restraints in the global market of flashlight. It says the increasing demand for durable, low maintenance, explosion proof LED and increasing innovation in flashlight can be the factors behind the growth of global flashlight market.

In terms of application, the report has been divided into segmentation as follows homeland security, construction and auto repairing, home inspection, outdoor recreation activities, doctor visit and games. As per its analysis, the report projects homeland security segment to register a value of nearly US$ 1.8 Bn by 2025 and expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% during its forecast period from 2017 to 2025. It also shares that the segment for home inspection is predicted to generate a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period.

The study report has segmented the global market of flashlight geographically into key regions which are Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and North America. According to the report, the segment for homeland security in North America, is one of the fastest growing segments and estimated to record a 7.5% CAGR during its assessment period. As against this, the segment for home inspection is predicted to grow compared to other regions. The report further shares its region wise analysis and says that the segment for home inspection application in Asia Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% and estimated to generate a value of US$ 876.2 Mn by 2025.

The research study provides a global view by covering all the major areas presenting an all-inclusive view of the global flashlight market. This helps readers to get a detailed insight about the geographical regions with maximum potential in order to make strategic decisions.

