According to a new report titled “Global Market Study on Commercial Aircraft: Narrow Body Aircraft to Soar Highest During the Forecast Period” issued recently and added into the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) the commercial aircraft market is estimated to exceed a value of US$ 330 billion by the end of the forecast period. The report focuses on the global market of commercial aircraft, analyzing its trends, demand and future prospects during the forecast period.

The study report begins with an executive summary followed by introduction to the market of commercial aircraft. As per the report, commercial aircraft is meant for both jetliners ferrying passengers as well as aircraft handling cargo. Over the years, commercial aircraft market has boomed hence the report studies the market trends right from narrow body aircraft to the largest jetliners and forecasts its future. While analyzing the market of commercial aircraft, the report has considered factors such as tourism trends, demographic characteristics, economic growth, oil price volatility and expansion of different routes.

The report analysis predicts that the narrow body aircraft is expected to fly highest in the market as it held half of the revenue share of commercial aircraft market during 2017 and likely to perform the same way during forecast period. On the other hand, report analyzes that wide-body aircraft falls behind in the market of commercial aircraft owing to the factors mentioned in the report. Additionally, the report forecasts that wide-body is expected to register slow CAGR less than 3.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. After this, the report shares its analysis in regards to regional jets which is predicted to deliver revenue even lower than that of wide-body aircraft. With this, it says that there is still an opportunity to tap for around US$ 10 billion for companies in the segment of regional jets.

Geographically, the report has segmented the commercial aircraft market into regions which are Middle East & Asia (MEA), Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ), Japan, Europe, Latin America and North America. According to the report, the North America region and APEJ region hold the highest potential in the market of commercial aircraft.

The report also focuses on the competition involved in the market of commercial aircraft and profiles some of the key players operating. The companies profiled are Avions de transport regional, the Boeing Co., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Textron, General Dynamics Corporation, Bombardier, Embraer SA, Piaggio Aero Industries, Dassault Aviation and Airbus SE.

