Published in November 2017, the research report titled “Global Food Service Market: Analysis By Type (Full Service Restaurants, Cafe and Bars, QSRs, Fast Casual Restaurants, Others), By Full Service Restaurant (Fine Dining, Casual Dining), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)” provides a comprehensive analysis of the food service market by region (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW) and By Country (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E).

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report suggests that the Global Food Service Market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 7.01% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by increasing urbanization and rising spent on dining out by millennials. The Full service restaurant have been leading the market in historical period but quick service along with fast casual will be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Amidst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Food Service Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increasing number of quick service and fast casual restaurants along with rising urbanization and economic growth.

Rising urbanization along with economic growth in the developing regions is backing the growth in Global Food Service Market. Additionally, increasing number of quick service and fast casual restaurants, technological advancements in food ordering and payment services, fast delivery and takeaway services stations is backing the growing food service sector of various regions.

The report titled “Global Food Service Market: Analysis By Type (Full Service Restaurants, Cafe and Bars, QSRs, Fast Casual Restaurants, Others), By Full Service Restaurant (Fine Dining, Casual Dining), By Region, By Country (2012-2022) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW), By Country (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Food Service Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Food Service Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Food Service Market

• Food Service Market By Type – Full Service Restaurant, Café and Bars, Quick Service Restaurant (QSRs), Fast Casual Restaurant, Others

• Full Service Restaurant Type – Fine Dining, Casual Dining

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Food Service Market

• Food Service Market By Type – Full Service Restaurant, Café and Bars, Quick Service Restaurant (QSRs), Fast Casual Restaurant, Others

• Full Service Restaurant Type – Fine Dining, Casual Dining

Country Analysis – US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Food Service Market

• Food Service Market By Type – Full Service Restaurant, Café and Bars, Quick Service Restaurant (QSRs), Fast Casual Restaurant, Others

• Full Service Restaurant Type – Fine Dining, Casual Dining

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Brand Group, Panera Bread, Applebee’s International, Starbucks, Darden Restaurant, McDonald’s, Yum! Brands, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Restaurant Brand international, Brinker International

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/food-beverage/global-food-service-market-analysis-by-type-full-service-restaurants-cafe-and-bars-qsrs-fast-casual-restaurants-others-by-full-service-restaurant-fine-dining-casual-dining-by-region-by-country-2012-2022-r14139

Contact us at:

Azoth Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 120 4298 235

Email: azothanalytics7@gmail.com

Site: https://www.azothanalytics.com/