Adapting to a Digital World – Agile, Collaborative and Innovative Supply Chain Management:

T.A. Cook Conferences are delighted to announce the Digital Supply Chain Conference taking place on 30-31 January, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This event will focus specifically on the impact of digitalisation and transformation on supply chains around the world.

Event Format

The event will kick off with a pre-conference workshop. Attendees will gain a practical overview of a wide range of digital technologies and how you can best implement and use these to create a better customer experience. Following the introduction and overview session, a unique scenario experience has been created to simulate digital supply chain practice, devised from a real world situation.

At the conference itself, enjoy industry case studies from: Accolade Wines, Arrow Electronics, Bosch, British American Tobacco, Clariant, Johnson & Johnson, Renault-Nissan and many more. Also take advantage of discussion groups, expert panels, speaker Q&A and extensive networking opportunities. Digital Supply Chain is the perfect platform to uncover, discuss, benchmark and exchange.

Event Topics

• Data-driven decision making

• Predictive analytics and agile supply chains

• The key digital enablers

• Digital strategy and best practice

• Customer-centric operations

• The Fourth Industrial Revolution

• End-to-end visibility

• Collaboration and suppliers networks

• Mass customisations

• Transportation management

Benefits of Attending

5 reasons you should attend:

1. Expert Technical Insight: Seasoned specialists on site to help guide and inform your digital supply chain journey with expert technical insight right across the event.

2. Real Life User Case Studies: Hear from varied manufacturers from across the sector, who will share their experiences, challenges, and lessons learned. Pick up valuable real life insight.

3. Interaction: Our events are built with interaction in mind. Take part in round tables, and debate the issues in Q&A and speaker panels.

4. Sector Focused: The content has been prepared for all manufacturing supply chain professionals and supporting industries. Join your fellow attendees and deep-dive into the world of digital supply chain.

5. Evening Reception: After a day’s learning, relax with your peers and enjoy an evening reception to discuss the day’s presentations and make valuable lasting connections.

