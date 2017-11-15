Chocolate Inclusions & Decorations Market: Overview

The chocolate inclusions are used for increasing the texture and the chocolate decorations are used for enhancing the overall looks of the food products. The chocolate inclusions and decorations increase the appeal of the product by making them attractive and rich in flavor.

Chocolate Inclusions & Decorations Market: Facts

The market player Dawn has introduced Dobla branded chocolate decorations. They give the cakes and the desserts the perfect finishing touch. The product range includes shavings, curls, and all the shapes which adds that aesthetic value of the product.

Chocolate Inclusions & Decorations Market: Segmentation

The chocolate inclusions & decorations market is fragmented into its end use and chocolate type. Based on the end-use, the chocolate inclusions &decorations market is segregated into chocolates, pastries and muffins, desserts, ice creams, cakes and cupcakes, creampies, and others. Based on the type of the chocolate, the market is categorized into white chocolate, dark chocolate, and milk chocolate.

Chocolate Inclusions & Decorations Market: Growth Factors

In some of the scientific studies, the health benefits of consuming chocolates were proved which positively benefited the growth of the chocolate inclusions &decorations market. The benefits of consuming dark chocolate are it prevents the cardiovascular problems and also helps in lowering the blood pressure. It is owing to the factor that dark chocolates are good sources of nutrition such as magnesium, manganese, iron, copper, and others. The factors that are influencing the growth of the chocolate inclusions &decorations market are the growing number of health-conscious people, rising awareness among the people about the benefits of the chocolate, and the growing demand for the chocolates in the bakery and confectionery sector fuels the growth of the market. There is an increased demand for the organic chocolates and the sugar-free chocolates as the consumers are considering using the chocolates in the form of inclusions &decorations instead of having them directly. The chocolate inclusions &decorations give that extra texture to the food products and also enhance the flavor. Thus they are increasingly used in the dairy, bakery, and confectionery sectors.

Chocolate Inclusions & Decorations Market: Regional Analysis

The regions that have the major share in the chocolate inclusions &decorations market are the North America and Western Europe. The major factor that is contributing to the growth of the market is the expanding confectionery industry and the increasing demand for the bakery products. The demand for the chocolate inclusions &decorations market is increasing in Asia Pacific region owing to the growing population and the increasing food manufacturers in this region.

Chocolate Inclusions & Decorations Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the chocolate inclusions &decorations market include Kayem Foods, Chocolate Smet Canada Inc., Kanegrade Limite, Orchard Valley Foods, Confection by Design, Dawn Foods, Barry Callebaut, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Nimbus Foods, Carroll, Industries NZ Ltd., and ifiGOURMET.

