Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market – Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the global cell culture protein surface coatings market was valued at US$ 369.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,258.7 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 13.16 % from 2017 to 2025.
Market Insights
Cell culture protein surface coating is necessary to increase the adhesion and proliferation of the cells in in-vitro conditions and their isolation. Usually the inner surface of the petri dish or flask is coated with extracellular matrix or proteins such as laminin, collagen, fibronectin, vitronectin etc. In 2016, animal derived protein surface coatings dominated the market significantly due to key market drivers such as its suitability for thin layer tissue culture and its high gel concentration is useful in providing stiffness and scaffold integrity during its application in 3D cell culture. The synthetic sources segment will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, as it finds increasing demand for cell cultivation since it is devoid of animal derived components and the minimal risk of contamination during cell culture isolation.
Based on product types, self-coatings segment dominated the cell culture protein surface coatings market due to factors such as its wide application in 2D and 3D cell culture and in the production of pluripotent stem cells and cell culture preservation. Pre-coatings segment will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, due to the intricate features it possess such as less time consumption, ease of use and improved cell cultivation and isolation.
In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share in the global cell culture protein surface coatings chiefly due to factors such as pharmaceutical giants focusing on drug discovery and development, rising demand for personalized medication and growing public awareness regarding health leading to increase in disease diagnosis employing cell culture techniques. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market through the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as increasing demand for pharmacogenomics studies for drug safety and efficacy, presence of large patient pool, evolving healthcare infrastructure and growing public-private partnerships to establish research and development centers.
Key Market Movements:
– Rising public awareness regarding health and early disesase diagnosis
– Increasing demand for pharmacogenomics to enhance drug safety and efficacy
– Supportive regulatory environment for cell culture protein surface coating products
– Increasing government funding in R&D centers for drug discovery and development
