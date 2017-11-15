Considering the importance of mental well-being of employees and its direct connect with their productivity, CARS24, the company that is creating an efficient and reliable way for car owners to sell their used cars at the best price in India, introduced an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) with professional counselling sessions in association with Santulan, an entity working towards mental health, behavorial tools and solutions.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Vikram Chopra, CEO, CARS24, said, “We believe in taking care of our employees as they are the central pillars of our company. A healthy mind results in better productivity at workplace and consulting with a professional provides an opportunity to deal with personal or work-related challenges. We are delighted to associate with Santulan for our Employee Assistance Program and we are certain that the initiative will result in better emotional and behavorial well-being of our employees.”

As part of the initiative, CARS24 will provide its employees professional assistance for issues including couple and marital issues, personal and emotional difficulties, death and bereavement issues, family and parenting concerns, stress, anxiety, depression & substance misuse.

