Pharmasynth is known as one of the leading pharma third party manufacturer with many pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their product development and manufacturing process to Pharmasynth. Having established in the year 1984, Pharmasynth has two state of the art manufacturing units one in Delhi and the other in Haridwar that comes with the latest drug manufacturing equipment and technology for which reason many companies outsource their pharma manufacturing process to Pharmasynth. The company not only offer services as pharma contract manufacturer to optimize the capacity of their production units but they themselves also come up with their own range of products that are known for best quality and affordable prices to serve the ailing humanity of the nation. The company has a team of professional consultants who constantly involve in the research and development of new molecules and formulations along with technical upgradation of the manufacturing procedures to keep in pace with the changing technology and advancement in the industry. The company brings out their own products like tablets, ointments, liquid orals, capsules, enema, ear drops, cream and many more in different dosage forms that meet the international standards and also within cost effective rates. The company brings out their products in ethical range, hospital range and patriotic range following stringent quality norms so that they manufacture zero defect and contamination free products to serve the nation.

The company follows the best business practices taking part in many social activities beyond manufacturing drugs. The company has also won many national and international awards for their quality services in the drug manufacturing process and brining out medicines that are most necessary to curtail many diseases prevailing in the country. This has brought them good reputation even as the pharma third party manufacturer as they maintain the same standards while offering their services pharma contract manufacturer to the clients. This outsourcing of the manufacturing drugs would help the client companies to cut down costs on infrastructure development and can focus on the development of new formulations and marketing their products in the market while their formulations are best produced by Pharmasynth as per the expectations of the clients. Pharmasynth has a prestigious list of valuable clients like Blue cross laboratories, Comed chemicals, Micro labs, Notus pharmaceuticals and many more who are very much satisfied by their pharma contracting services.

With a mission to make easy availability of top quality medicines at affordable prices, Pharmasynth is known for their fair business practices and service orientation towards the society ranking as one of the top leading pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725