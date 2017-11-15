Aries Telecoms (M) Berhad (Aries Telecoms) operates carrier class Metro Ethernet network, which runs over end-to- end fiber optic infrastructure making the company one of Malaysia’s first nationwide service provider of metro e-services. Aries Telecoms Ethernet solutions include a range of cost-effective, reliable and scalable network products facilitating data transport speeds from 1Mbps to 10Gbps, specifically targeted at the wholesale and business market. Its nationwide network spans more than 5,000km across Peninsular Malaysia. The company holds potential to provide its services across all verticals of businesses like Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Government, Financial, Professional, and all sorts of home network requirements. To know more visit: http://www.ariestelecoms.com.my
