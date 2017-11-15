A recent research report published by Fact.MR has projected the global mannequin market to exhibit an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Revenues from mannequin sales across the globe will surpass US$ 13,000 Mn by 2022-end. Similar to most of the manufacturing domains, the mannequin industry is focusing on using recycled materials, so that retailers will have no need to compromise while seeking for eco solution.

Manufacturers Continuously Seeking New Materials for Product and Packaging of Mannequins

Over the recent past, abstract figures of mannequins with same position and pose were created by manufacturers for creating visual impact. In the near future, mannequins are set to become more dramatic, with rising levels of movement, fun, and dynamism. As environmental credentials are key to several mannequin manufacturers, they are continuously seeking new materials for production as well as packaging of mannequins, while keeping their carbon footprint in check. Some players in the market are also using water-based paints, recycled cardboard & paper, and bio resins wherever possible.

Majority of established players are supporting clients across the globe, and also focusing on extending their services toward untapped markets. Suppliers in the market are shifting their focus toward increasing their market presence, with mature buyers moving toward supplier consolidation. A key trend being observed in the market are mannequins equipped with facial recognition software, which track the race, sex, and age of retail customers for companies to market and rebrand their stores accordingly.

7 Key Future Prospects of Mannequin Market for Forecast Period 2017-2022

1- In terms of revenues, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe will continue to be the most lucrative markets for mannequins. The market in North America will register a relatively higher CAGR than in Europe, and lower CAGR than in APEJ through 2022.

2- Between the mannequin markets in Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), the former will reflect a slightly higher CAGR, and the latter is likely to hold a comparatively larger market revenue share during the forecast period.

3- Fiberglass will continue to be the most attractive material used for manufacturing mannequins across the globe. Sales of polyethylene and polypropylene-based mannequins will also register an impressive expansion in the market through 2022.

4- Wood and metal will remain the least lucrative material used for manufacturing mannequins around the world. Between foam- and chrome-based mannequins, sales of both will register nearly similar CAGR through 2022. However, chrome-based mannequins will remain more lucrative in the market than foam-based mannequins.

5- Based on product type, sales of full body mannequins are projected to account for the largest revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for full body mannequins will further witness a significant rise by 2022-end. Upper body mannequins will continue to be the second most lucrative product in the market.

6- On the basis of target group, sales of mannequins for children and adults will collectively account for more than two-third revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022. In contrast, sales of mannequins for infants & toddlers will continue to account for low revenue share of the market over the forecast period.

7- In terms of revenues, inflatable mannequins will remain dominant in the market, based on feature. In addition, sales of inflatable mannequins will register the highest CAGR in the market through 2022. Mannequins with wig will remain the second most lucrative feature segment in the market. In contrast, maternity mannequins will remain the least lucrative feature of mannequins across the globe. Sales of plus size segment, based on feature, is estimated to register a relatively faster expansion than sales of mannequins with wig and maternity mannequins through 2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/317/mannequin-market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/