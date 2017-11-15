Liberty, Missouri (webnewswire) November 14, 2017 – Barriers are an important factor to be considered not only for the construction industry but also for window cleaning or other maintenance work where heights and risks are involved. Protecting the workers not only impacts positively on the company’s safety record but also gives a very positive message to the workers. Understanding the importance of jersey barriers, 48 Barriers™ are now happy to support various commercial companies and channels across USA.

The spokesperson stated, “We are a small family business headquartered in Kansas City, MO and it has been our pleasure to serve commercial customers in the lower 48 states since our beginning in 2003, 14 years and counting. We are happy to support various commercial companies and channels across the USA such as, Construction, Event & Tent, Military, Federal, State, Local, Property Management, Equipment Storage, Traffic and many more.”

As the leading supplier of new and used concrete barriers in Kansas City, 48 Barriers™ are able to deploy concrete barriers in a matter of hours, to ensure the site remains safe and protected. The concrete barriers may be personalized with the client’s company logo to maintain a strong presence. Their commercial products have various applications including: perimeter security, job-site protection, pedestrian traffic, and many others.

The list of main products include: Jersey Barriers (K-Rail, Traffic barrier, highway concrete barrier), water-filled barricades, concrete bin blocks (Ecology Blocks, Bin Dividers, Bunker Blocks), and concrete planters. Water-filled barriers and barricades are portable, and also they minimize damage to vehicles, and are available in various styles. Traffic accessories here include traffic cones, traffic drums, and traffic warning lights.

The spokesperson finally added, “As you browse the 48Barriers.com website you will find these various barriers and barricades, including the water-filled variety, traffic accessories, and other site amenities. Please contact us with any questions regarding our crowd control products at 866-755-3325 – phones answered 24/7.”

About 48 Barriers™,

48 Barriers™ offer the widest selection of quality barriers and barricades that are used to effectively facilitate traffic management and help to get the job done right. For more details, visit https://48barriers.com

Contact Name : Bill Van Kirk

Address : 16 Westwoods Drive

Liberty, Missouri

United States – 64068

Phone Number : 866-755-3325

Email : sales@48barriers.com

###