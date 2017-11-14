“The tourism industry and the Government needs to understand the potential of MICE tourism and work together to make most of It”, says RNCOS

MICE is one of the most important forms of tourism as it the fastest growing form of tourism. MICE accounted for around 54% of the foreign travels in the year 2014-15 according to ITB World Travel Trends Report. MICE is a blend of leisure and work. The elements of sight seign, leisure and shopping are included in MICE. Hence, most MICE travelers turn into leisure travelers and spend. MICE delegates commonly bring their companions with them who come only for leisure. This makes MICE tourism revenue generator for the country. MICE strengthen the brand value of the country as international tourism destination.

Automobile industry, IT sector, pharmaceutical companies, doctors, engineers are the major user of MICE conventions and conferences. Even Fashion brands are launching their brands in exotic locations.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for MICE tourism; though it does not hold a large share. The popularity of India as MICE destination is increasing, though the market has not realized its opportunity completely. India has the reputation of being of a relatively safe tourism destination bestowed with natural beauty and rich culture and heritage.

The roadblocks in the development of MICE tourism in India are:

1. Dearth of skilled employees

2. The intercity and intercity and interstate transport needs to improve.

3. The infrastructure is decent in the metropolitan cities; tier II and III cities should be developed as well.

4. The taxation policies should be improved.

The most important destinations of MICE tourism for India are Delhi, Goa, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin and Bhubaneswar.

